Deposits in Greek banks continue outflow in Jan 2017

Deposits by households and businesses held in Greek banks again eased in January 2017, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Bank of Greece (BoG).

Specifically, total deposits reached 119.75 billion euros, down 1.63 billion euros (1.34 percent) from the previous month. The figure is the lowest since pre-euro November 2001.

The slide continued in January, but was lower than the loss of December 2016, when net losses were 3.42 billion euros, with total deposits reaching 121.38 billion euros.

Between December 2014 - a month before snap elections were caused -- until July 2015, when the SYRIZA-led government imposed capital controls in the wake of a controversial and basically futile referendum, a total of 42 billion euros left Greek banks' vaults.