Greek shipping interests continue to press for IMO lead in greenhouse gas emission reduction effort

Greek shipping interests, foremost among Europe's maritime shipping blocs, stepped up pressure on the EU this month to agree that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is the best and foremost global institution tasked with promoting, enacting and implementing action to reduce greenhouse emissions by ocean-going vessels.

Speaking during last week's Union of the Greek Shipowners (EEE) general assembly, Theodore Veniamis, the group's president, said this position is increasingly gaining ground around the Union.

He added that a final decision will be taken shortly by European institutions, "and we're continuing efforts to change opinions, in close cooperation with European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA), the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and other friendly shipping unions, given that we've succeeded in persuading our North European members to back positions by international shipping interests that are friendlier for the sector."

Greek shipping companies and ship-owners have vociferously lobbied against stricter emissions standards applying only to European shipping and European ports, saying a global approach is fairer and more effective.