Ανανεώθηκε η ιδιότητα 22 τραπεζών ως βασικού διαπραγματευτή των κρατικών ομολόγων

Τράπεζα - Σήμα τράπεζας στο Σίτι του Λονδίνου

A sign is seen on the facade of a bank building in the City of London February 8, 2011. Britain slapped an extra 800 million pound ($1.3 billion) tax on banks this year, taking a harder line on the sector as it negotiates a deal to curb bonuses and free up business lending. REUTERS/Chris Helgren (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)