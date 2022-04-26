Electronic platform for fuel subsidy applications opens on Tuesday

The electronic platform for the submission of applications for fuel subsidies, which will range from 40 - 55 euros, opened on Tuesday, April 26.

The platform will open gradually to applicants over the coming week, depending on the final digit of their tax id number (AFM), starting with the digits 0 and 1 on Tuesday and ending with the digits 8 and 9 on the fifth day.

The details of the procedure are outlined in the Joint Ministerial Decision published in the Government Gazette.

More specifically, the platform at vouchers.gov.gr is opening on April 26 for tax IDs ending in the digits 0 or 1, on April 27 for those ending in 2 or 3, on April 28 for 4 and 5, on April 29 for 6 and 7 and on April 30 for 8 and 9. From May 1, the platform will be open to all.

Applicants will need their TaxisNet user name and password, while they must update their contact details, especially their e-mail and mobile phone number, as well as giving their bank account number.

The system will then automatically access the relevant data concerning the vehicle and driver (income, etc) to determine eligibility.

Applicants can ask for a digital debit card that will be credited with the subsidy, which they will then only be able to use to purchase fuel for their car and which is not transferable or convertible into cash. The banks that issue the cards will contact beneficiaries to explain how the card can be activated and used. The card will remain activated until July 31.

For beneficiaries that choose the e-card option, the amount of the subsidy will be increased by five euros.

The amount of the subsidy is 50 euros for car owners and 35 euros for motorbike owners living in island areas and 40 euros for car owners and 30 euros for motorbike owners resident in other parts of Greece.

To qualify, applicants must have a family income of up to 30,000 euros and must own the vehicles involved, which must be fully insured, in circulation and not owe any road tax.

