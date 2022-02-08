FM Dendias wraps up London visit, heads to Rome on Tuesday

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with acting British Foreign Minister Chris Heaton-Harris in London on Monday.

According to diplomatic sources, the meeting of the two ministers was held in a very cordial climate. They discussed developments in the southeastern Mediterranean region, Greek-Turkish relations, the UK-EU relations and the crisis in Ukraine, with Dendias noting the importance of keeping communication channels open with Moscow. Dendias spoke of his recent visit to Mariupol and mentioned the need to protect Greek expatriates in Ukraine.

The two FMs also discussed the implementation of the "Memorandum of Understanding for the Strategic Bilateral Framework" signed between Greece and the United Kingdom in October, which Heaton-Harris is responsible for in the British government. The MoU includes a wide range of issues including defense, trade, tourism, and shipping.

Earlier, Dendias met with the High Commissioners Ellison Edroy Greenslade of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and Dato Paduka Hj Mohd Aziyan Abdullah of Brunei, both of whom have concurrent accreditation to Greece. In these meetings, the Greek minister promoted Greece's candidacy for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2025-26.

Dendias will be heading to Rome on Tuesday.

Source: ANA-MPA