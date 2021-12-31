Greece among top 5 countries in Europe in tests, Economou says

"Greece is among the top 5 countries in Europe in tests," government spokesman Yiannis Economou said in a statement on Friday.

The government spokesman added that the facts are the best friend of truth. And the truth about the tests is the following:

- From 1/5/2020 to 30/12/2021 EODY (National Public Health Organisation) has performed 8,759,556 free diagnostic tests, of which 7,642,167 rapid and 1,112,389 pcr. These, of course, do not include the millions of diagnostic tests that have been done for free by the national health system.

- Greece is in 4th place in the EU with the largest number of rapid and pcr tests

- From April to 30/12/2021, 86,403,820 self tests were given free of charge to 7,669,956 citizens

- Thanks to the self tests, 1 in 5 confirmed cases were identified, ie 247,464 cases out of a total of 1,170,293.

- To date, more than 300 million euros have been granted for free tests (self, rapid, pcr)

Source: ANA-MPA