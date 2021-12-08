The government not considering new measures against Covid, Economou says

"It is a non-negotiable position of the government that the criteria for admission to an ICU are exclusively health-related. There is no room for anything else there," government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said on Wednesday in an interview with "Skai TV".

Economou said that the government was not currently examining new measures to include in its pandemic strategy. "We have a framework, within which we work. We are satisfied with the rates of increase of vaccination coverage. The prime minister's brave decision for compulsory vaccination of people over 60 is also paying off. We have more than 70,000 of our fellow citizens in this age group, who, in just over a week... have made an appointment to get vaccinated. The booster shot is also going very well. More than 1,800,000 of our fellow citizens have already had the third dose. Vaccinations are progressing satisfactorily. We have a control framework in the market," he said.

"Beyond that point, we are obliged to be aware and vigilant. The coronavirus is here," he added.

Source: ANA-MPA