Greece confirms 6,260 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 89 deaths; 704 on ventilators

Greece confirmed 6,260 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 13 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 951,351 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 93 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,767 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 89 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 18,325. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 704 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 81.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 558 (79.26 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 146 (20.74 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,533 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 453 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -10.56 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 458.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

