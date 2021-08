A small sailboat carrying eight Turkish nationals, including self-declared military officers, was towed to a small harbor in southern Crete on Sunday afternoon after sustaining damages in rough waters.

The craft was allegedly headed to France with the eight people on board, all men. The latter requested political asylum after being detained by the Greek coast guard at the small harbor of Tsoutsoura, south of Irakleio.

The eight were transported to Irakleio, with an investigation continuing.