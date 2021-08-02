Greece's electricity demand surges to single-day record on Monday, reaching 10,737 MW

Electricity consumption in Greece on Monday surpassed the previous single-day record, with peak demand recorded between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., reaching 10,737 MW. The previous single-day record was posted just three days earlier, on Friday, the beginning of a punishing heat wave across the east Mediterranean country that is expected to continue until Tuesday.

According to reports, demand on Monday for several hours exceeded 10,000 MW, with the country's Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) importing power from at least four neighboring countries and operating all units in the country at maximum capacity.

Earlier, the Greek government urged consumers to conserve electricity where possible.