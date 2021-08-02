Day-ahead trading wholesale electricity prices soar in Greece

By G. Alexakis

Wholesale electricity prices in Greece have skyrocket over the past few day - all amid an ongoing heat have sweeping across the country - recording a one-day change of 26.04 percent on July 26 due to the higher temperatures and the commensurate rise in demand.

Specifically, the market clearing price for day-ahead trading on Saturday, July 31, 2021 reached 143.23 euros per MWh.

The price was up by 4.6 percent compared to the previous day, Friday. In fact, the highest price during the previous 24-hours reached 160.37 euros per MWh - and specifically from 1 p.m. until midnight.