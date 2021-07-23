Govt offers 10€ payment to physicians, pharmacists per each vax appointment they schedule; 4.5K people prevented from ferry travel

The center-right Greek government on Friday made good on its promise to provide incentives to physicians and pharmacists who register people in the country to get vaccinations for Covid-19.

The relevant health minister said pharmacists and the doctors will get 10 euros when they schedule a vaccination appointment. He also added that physicians that vaccinate bedridden or incapacitated people will receive 50 euros per injection

"The government trusts healthcare personnel and calls on all our citizens to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant is aggressive and spreads easily," Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.

As opposed to "carrot" element, and turning to the "stick" component, the minister in charge of Greece's coast guard and harbor corps on Friday said inspections for vaccination certificates and test results of passengers heading to the country's numerous island destinations aboard ferry boats resulted in roughly 4,500 people not allowed to board the vessels.

The government requires a vaccination certificate or negative PCR/rapid test results within the past 48 and 72 hours for travel by ferry. A third option is proof that an individual has previously contracted the virus.