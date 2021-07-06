Greek FM Dendias in Kiev: Athens supports Ukrainian sovereignty, territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev that Athens supports Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

The Greek FM was on hand for the opening of the three-day "Ukraine.30 Forum".

Dendias also said Greece could become Ukraine’s model ally in its EU accession course, and called on Kiev to fully exploit all the provisions in the EU’s Association Agreement, while continuing to pursue necessary reforms.

He also expressed the Greek government's support for Ukraine's decision to strengthen ties with NATO.