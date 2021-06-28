Greek police say they recovered three works of art, including priceless paintings by Picasso, Modrian

Greek police on Monday evening said they have recovered three works of art, including two paintings by Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian, stolen from the National Art Gallery in Athens in January 2012.

No further information was given, including if arrests were made.

The two paintings and a pen-and-ink drawing of a religious depiction by Italian 16th century painter Guglielmo Caccia were cut off frames by a lone burglar, with another man acting as the look-out.

The stolen Picasso portrait depicts a cubist female bust, while on the reverse side of the painting the Spanish master wrote a dedication "in homage to the Greek people” for their resistance to the Nazi occupation of the country during the Second World War. He donated the painting to the country in 1949.

The thief had initially made off a fourth work by Mondrian but dropped it when a security guard gave chase.