Covid-19 outbreak: Continued decrease in intubated patients on Tues.

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 00:47
UPD:00:57
REUTERS/GIORGOS MOUTAFIS

Nurse Violetta Klossa wears her personal protective equipment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A- A A+

The number of intubated patients in Greece suffering from Covid-19 continued to drop on Tuesday, with the number falling to 277. Another 16 related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll since the advent of the pandemic to 12,581. The average age of the pandemic's victims in Greece is 78.

Additionally, 406 new confirmed instances were reported over the past 24 hours, derived from 22,359 tests.  

In terms of the patients in ICUs, 82.7 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

