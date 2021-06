Covid-19-related figures continued to ease in Greece, with results on Friday showing 791 new confirmed instances of the virus, 11 related fatalities and 375 intubated patients in hospital ICUs.

The death toll now stands at 12,381, with 95.2 percent of the victims having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

The 791 new infections were derived from slightly more than 42,000 tests conducted the previous day.