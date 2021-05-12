EBRD president Renaud-Basso: For us Greece is a success story

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) president Odile Renaud-Basso on Wednesday said her investment bank is now focused on a "green transition", beginning in eastern European and moving gradually towards Turkey and other Mediterranean countries.

She spoke during the 6th Delphi Economic Forum being held in Athens.

Renaud-Basso also referred to the host country, saying the EBRD was called on and assisted Greece during the harsh economic crisis of the past decade, financing the private sector in the country.

"We now happily see Greece's performance and the emerging companies that are created... for us Greece is a success story," she added.