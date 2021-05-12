Latest round of tax breaks for individuals, businesses announced

The Greek government on Wednesday announced another reduction in the advanced income tax payment that a self-employed professional is obliged to make, based on the previous year's income.

The reduction will see this "payment in advance" drop to 55 percent from the current eyebrow-raising 100 percent. The same figure will drop to 70 percent for businesses, but will again be raised to 80 percent in 2022.

Greece's tax bureau mandates that businesses and certain categories of taxpayers pay income taxes and taxes on profits based on the last available tax year.

Meanwhile, the unpopular "solidarity tax" levied on wage-earners will again be suspended for private sector employees.

A table amendment also reduces the tax rate for corporate profits to 22 percent from 24 percent, coming into effect for the current year.