Ruling ND continues to field double-digit % point lead over main opposition SYRIZA

Ruling New Democracy (ND) party continued to field a double-digit percentage point lead over main opposition SYRIZA party in a latest opinion poll unveiled on Tuesday evening.

Specifically, the poll by the GPO firm gives center-right and liberal ND 35.9 percent of respondents' preference, to 23.5 for radical leftist SYRIZA, up by 0.8 percentage points from the last such poll by the same company. ND, meanwhile, lost 0.2 percentage points from the last poll, essentially judged as very satisfactory, given the expected fallout from the ongoing pandemic and its repercussions on the economy and society.

Another four parties are shown polling above 3 percent, the figure needed in a general election (of valid votes) for Parliament representation. Those parties are the same ones - KINAL, KKE, Hellenic Solution and Mera25 - currently in Parliament. Some 19.8 percent of respondents picked another party, while 12 percent declared themselves undecided.