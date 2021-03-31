Covid-19 outbreak: Highest daily death toll since advent of pandemic in Greece on Wed., 76

New single-day instances of Covid-19 eased on Wednesday, down from the previous day's all-time high, yet the day recorded the worst daily tally of related deaths, at 76 over the past 24-hours.

New infections reached 3,616, down from 4,340 on Tuesday. The number of patients treated in hospital ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms was 739, down by two from Tuesday.

The number of related fatalities brought the death toll of the pandemic in Greece to 8,093, with 95.7 percent of the victims suffering from underlying conditions or being above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 79.

Of the patients treated in hospital ICUs, the average age is 98, while 82.9 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.