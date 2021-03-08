Covid-19 outbreak: 2021 record for number of intubated patients in Greece, 477

The number of intubated patients being treated in hospital ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms reached another record high for the current year, at 477.

The number of single-day new Covid-19 cases detected, conversely, fell to 1,165 over the previous 24-hour period, albeit the number of tests conducted the previous day, Sunday, were also fewer.

In terms of the macabre figure for related fatalities, 39 deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Monday over the previous 24-hour period. The death toll since the advent of the pandemic reached 6,797, with 95.7 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Of those patients being treated in ICUs, 84.5 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. Conversely, 1,416 patients previously treated in ICUs recovered and were discharged.

The average age of infected people has dropped to 44, while the average age of related fatalities is 79.