Covid-19 outbreak: Significant spike in number of new single-day confirmed instances on Tues; 2,147 infections

A significant spike in the number of new single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, with the figure not only exceeding the 1,000-mark but edging over 2,000 - and specifically 2,147.

The number of related fatalities reported over the previous 24-period was 22, while a small increase was noted in the number of patients being treated for acute Covid-19 symptoms in hospital ICUs.

With Tuesday's macabre numbers, the death toll from the pandemic in Greece reached 6,343, with 95.7 percent of the victims having either suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

The average age of Covid-19 patients in ICUs is 69, with 86.6 percent suffering from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.