Covid-19 outbreak: Figures slowly dropping amid nearly 3-month partial nationwide lockdown

Covid-19-related figures hovered at the same levels on Monday as with the previous days, with 436 new confirmed infections reported over the past 24 hours and with another 25 fatalities added to the pandemic's macabre death toll.

All total, confirmed coronavirus infections exceeded 152,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms were at 268 on Monday.

With Monday's numbers, the death toll from Covid-19 in the east Mediterranean country reached 5,671.