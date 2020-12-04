Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day new confirmed infections ease in Greece on Fri.; stable number of ICU cases

Confirmed single-day new Covid-19 infections reached 1,667 on Friday, lower than in previous days but still more than 1,500 on a daily basis a day shy of an ongoing partial lockdown throughout Greece.

Nevertheless, the number of acute Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs continued to stay above 600, specifically at 612. Of this sample of patients, 76 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. The average age of coronavirus-afflicted intubated patients remained fixed at 65.

Finally, another 98 related fatalities were reported on Friday, bringing the death toll in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,804. The average age of the victims is now 79, with 96.4 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.