Ruling ND continues to field double-digit % point lead over main opposition SYRIZA

Ruling New Democracy (ND) party fields a nearly 17-percentage point lead over main opposition SYRIZA - in an extrapolation of valid responses - in a latest prime-time opinion poll unveiled on Thursday evening, a showing that comes amid a current Covid-19-related partial lockdown in Greece.

The monthly poll by the Pulse firm was again presented on the evening newscast of Athens-based broadcaster Skai.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is judged as best suited as head of government, by 45 percent of respondents; 23 percent of respondents picked SYRIZA leader and previous prime minister Alexis Tsipras. The answer "none of the two" was picked by 28 percent of respondents.

In absolute terms, center-right ND is preferred by 38 percent of respondents to 22 percent for leftist SYRIZA, with the former's showing dropping from 39.5 percent in last month's opinion poll. SYRIZA picked up 22.5 percent in last month's poll.

All of the other four parties of the lesser opposition in Parliament fielded mostly the same single-digit figures they posted last month. Five percent of respondents said they would abstain in any election or cast a blank/invalid ballot, while 9 percent were undecided/did not answer.