A special liquidator for debt-laden and loss-making Larco, a large state-run ferro-nickel producer, has set a deadline of Jan. 8, 2021 for Expressions of Interest (EOI).

A tender for Larco's assets and operations includes mining rights in south-central Greece, the island of Evia and in Kastoria prefecture, along with non-manufacturing properties owned by the conglomerate, among the few such metals-making units in Europe.