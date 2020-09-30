Vodafone network breakdown in Greece on Wed. afternoon

Vodafone, one of the trio of mobile phone providers in Greece, suffered a network breakdown on Wednesday afternoon, which also affected its land-line service in several parts of the country.

According to reports, the system malfunctions began at roughly 4 p.m. local time (14.00 GMT) and lasted for approximately an hour, although social media users claimed that problems continued afterwards.

In a FB post, Vodafone Greece blamed the breakdown of Internet, mobile and land-line service on a severed three-directional fiber optics cable, while apologizing to its customers.