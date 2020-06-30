Covid-19 outbreak: 20 new confirmed infections on Tues.; one fatality

The first coronavirus-related death in Greece was reported on Tuesday, along with another 20 confirmed cases, with the number now reaching 3,409, among the lowest in terms of EU member-states and even other regional neighbors.

Nine of the cases were traced to arrivals from abroad, with the rest in various cities around the country.

On a positive note, the number of people on life support in hospital ICUs with Covid-19 infection fell to nine, with the average age of this sample now at 58.

The sole fatality linked with the coronavirus brings the total number of victims of the pandemic to 192, with the average age of the victims being 76, and with 95.9 percent suffering from either an underlying condition or above the age of 70.