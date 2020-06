A single death from the coronavirus was reported on Thursday, along with 24 new confirmed infections, 18 of which were detected in the northeast city of Xanthi and four traced to arrivals from abroad. The death toll remained at a low three-figure number, 188.

The total number of instances in the east Mediterranean country reached 3,227.

The number of people on life support in ICUs dropped to 10, with the average age of this sample at 72.