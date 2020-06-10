Mitsotakis: Greece-Italy agreement on delimitating maritime zones a 'model of cooperation'

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to a "positive development of national dimension" on Wednesday, speaking in Parliament, a day after the signing of a Greek-Italian agreement on delimitating maritime zones between the two countries in the Ionian and Adriatic Seas.

"It was recognized, in the most official manner, that island territories have sovereign rights, just as the mainland," Mitsotakis said, adding that the agreement was very significant for the country's foreign policy.

He also called the bilateral agreement a "model of cooperation" between Greece and Italy, one that resolves a pending issue that has lasted 40 years.