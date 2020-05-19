Reuters: Greece considering cut in VAT rate for F&B sector, part of plan to jump-start tourism season

Tuesday, 19 May 2020
UPD:23:57
The Greek government is preparing to lower VAT rates for cafes and eateries, Reuters reported on Tuesday, part of an overall effort to jump-start and salvage the current coronavirus-blighted summer season.

One possible reduction is for the highest rate to fall from 24 to 13 percent, the news agency said, quoting a top government official who requested anonymity.

Another source said Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be the one to announce the stimulus measures, expected during a nationally televised address. One such appearance is set for Wednesday.

According to reports by "N", the government's economic team is also eyeing legislation to reduce corporate and self-employed professionals' tax rates , given the ongoing devastation in the economy wrought  by the Covid-19 "lockdown".

 

