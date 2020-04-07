Romania's GFR the latest entry into Greek rail sector

The latest entrant into Greece's previously "closed" rail transport sector will reportedly be Romania's Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR), which recently received an operation license by the country's railway regulatory authority.

One of the repercussions of a trio of successive bailout memorandums in the country between 2010 and 2018 was the liberalization of the rail sector in Greece and an end to loss-making state monopoly.

GFR is part of the Grampet group, which is seeking to enter at least another seven European markets, such as Belgium, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Initially, GFR has applied for a license to use two locomotives from Romania on the Greek network, although specific modifications and certifications will be necessary, given that the rolling stock is judged as outdated.