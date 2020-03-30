Covid-19 outbreak: State to extend 800-per-month benefit to 81% of private sector employees

Monday, 30 March 2020 14:57
UPD:15:03
Some 800,000 businesses in Covid-19-quarantined Greece will benefit from emergency stimulus measures, the relevant finance minister announced this week, in unveiling an expanded package that extends to 1.7 million wage-earners, or a whopping 81 percent of private sector employees.

FinMin Christos Staikouras said a monthly payment of 800 euros, allocated by the state, will be paid to wage-earners whose businesses have been closed or restricted due to the emergency coronavirus measures.

The other measures announced by the Mitsotakis government include a suspension of VAT remittances, payments to the tax bureau and arrears payments to social insurance funds. The latest package is worth one billion euros.

Practically all retailers have been ordered shut in the country, along with all tourism-related businesses. Grocers of all sizes, petrol stations and eateries with delivery, among others, have been excluded.

