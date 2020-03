The Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) rebounded in a spectacular fashion during Tuesday trading, a day after falling to 2018 levels due to global concern and repercussions from the Covid-19 outbreak.

The banking index rallied stocks on Tuesday, with the index up by more than 17 percent as of 13.30 (11.30 GMT), with the general index up by 8.31 percent. Practically all sector indices were up by double-digit numbers.