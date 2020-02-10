US consul general in Thessaloniki refers to danger entailed in 'unreliable suppliers' in development of 5G networks

The US consul general in Thessaloniki over the weekend referred to the increasingly touchy issue of "5G" technology, warning of a lack of trustworthiness by certain multinationals, a thinly veiled reference to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

Consul general Gregory Pfleger Jr. spoke from the podium of the 2nd Thessaloniki Regional Forum, where he called for caution in the course towards graduating from 4G to the cutting-edge 5G spectrum. He added that Washington applauds the fact that the Greek government backs the principles and values that are commonly shared between the two countries, regarding such sensitive issues, as he said.

He also referred to a "tool kit" of measures that the US, and now the EU, will employ to face security risks entailed in the development of 5G networks.

Pfleger said the US side believes it is impossible to fully ameliorate the security risks by restricting an unreliable supplier to only certain parts of the network.