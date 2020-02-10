Greek govt to requisition land on five islands to create closed 'hotspots', as migrant/refugee crisis continues

The Greek government on Monday abruptly announced that it will requisition land on five eastern Aegean islands to create or expand closed temporary shelters, "hotspots", for asylum seekers and irregular migrants already on the isles or who may be ferried over to Greek territory by people smugglers in the future.

The announcement was made by new Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis, and as expected, generated a firestorm of reactions from residents and office-holders on the five islands: Lesvos (Mytilene), Hios (Chios), Samos, Leros and Kos.

Mitarakis said the requisitioning will last three years, with land owners to be paid a monthly fee.