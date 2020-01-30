Greece eyes 2.7km floating sea 'dam' to prevent continued flows of 3rd country nationals to east Aegean isles from Turkey

Thursday, 30 January 2020 12:38
UPD:12:39
The Greek government on Thursday confirmed foreign media reports that it is planning to use floating obstacles in a bid to prevent boats disembarking from Turkey and carrying third country nationals from reaching a handful of eastern Aegean islands.

The prospect is part of stepped up efforts by Greek authorities to deal with a surging irregular migrant/refugee crisis in the eastern Aegean.

According to reports, the defense ministry has invited four companies to submit bids for a "floating dam" with a length of 2.7 kilometers. No timetable is given for the purchase and installation of the unprecedented water barrier.

A relevant tender reportedly notes that the barrier must rise 50 centimeters above the sea's surface and feature lighting.

Tens of thousands of would-be asylum seekers and undocumented migrants - ranging from sub-Saharan Africa to as far away as Myanmar - have landed on several eastern Aegean islands since the crisis erupted in 2015, mostly ferried onto Greek territory by migrant-smuggling rings operating from Turkey, in a bid to reach preferred destinations in central and western Europe.

