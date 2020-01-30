Greece eyes 2.7km floating sea 'dam' to prevent continued flows of 3rd country nationals to east Aegean isles from Turkey

The Greek government on Thursday confirmed foreign media reports that it is planning to use floating obstacles in a bid to prevent boats disembarking from Turkey and carrying third country nationals from reaching a handful of eastern Aegean islands.

The prospect is part of stepped up efforts by Greek authorities to deal with a surging irregular migrant/refugee crisis in the eastern Aegean.

According to reports, the defense ministry has invited four companies to submit bids for a "floating dam" with a length of 2.7 kilometers. No timetable is given for the purchase and installation of the unprecedented water barrier.

A relevant tender reportedly notes that the barrier must rise 50 centimeters above the sea's surface and feature lighting.

Tens of thousands of would-be asylum seekers and undocumented migrants - ranging from sub-Saharan Africa to as far away as Myanmar - have landed on several eastern Aegean islands since the crisis erupted in 2015, mostly ferried onto Greek territory by migrant-smuggling rings operating from Turkey, in a bid to reach preferred destinations in central and western Europe.