Clash between Goldair, Trainose over rail market in Greece

By F. Zois

fzois@naftemporiki.gr

The first "clash" between rival rail transport providers in Greece's post-privatization era has erupted between Trainose, owned by Italy's Ferrovie dello Stato, and a consortium comprised of Goldair and Austrian Federal Railways.

In a lengthy letter of protest, Rail Cargo Logistics Goldair charges that Trainose's actions aims to choke off competition in Greece's recently liberalized rail transport sector, primarily through the latter's dominant position the country.

Rail Cargo Logistics Goldair also charges unfair competition.

Given the gravity of the charges and the fact that it comes soon after a state monopoly throughout the entire rail sector in Greece was broken up, the Competition Committee has joined the Regulatory Authority for Railways in attempting to resolve the issue.