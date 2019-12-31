Greek shipping sector still No. 1 in second-hand vessel market; Chinese a close second, and rising

By L. Karageorgos

Greek shipowners and shipping interests again posted a first-place showing in terms of second hand vessel purchases, with Chinese shipping companies in close second place for 2019 and closing in.

The continued Chinese maritime expansion is fueled by the second biggest economy on the planet and the world's leading manufacturer, with only Greece - a country of 11 million residents roughly the size of New York State - appearing at the Far East country's rival on the high seas.

According to Allied Shipbroking, at the twilight of 2019, Greek shipping interests recorded 234 transactions worth 3.18 billion USD, compared to 212 vessel transactions for Chinese interests worth 2.31 billion USD.