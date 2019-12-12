BoG: Residential property prices recovering in Greece

Residential property prices are quickly rebounding in previously crisis-battered Greece, the country's central bank report his week in a relevant study. An economic recovery in tandem with purchases of property by both investment funds and individual investors - mostly for short-term lease exploitation - is credited with the turnaround in the previously declining real estate market.

Based on collected data by credit institutions for the first quarter of 2019, prices for residential apartments - in nominal terms - were up by 9.1 percent, on average, compared with the corresponding quarter of 2018.

Based on revised figures, in the first and second quarters of 2019, the increase is 5.3 and 7.7 percent, respectively, from the corresponding quarters of 2018.

The entire report is found here:

https://www.bankofgreece.gr/en/news-and-media/press-office/news-list/news?announcement=d93d0500-b038-471a-8613-f0dfd6f0bce9