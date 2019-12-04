First conclusions drawn from implementation of 120-mo installment plan to cover arrears to tax bureau, social security funds

By S. Papapetros

spapap@naftemporiki.gr

The initial conclusions from implementation of a 120-month installment plan to cover arrears to Greece's tax bureau shows that the total outstanding debt included in the framework reaches 4.52 billion euros - deemed as the positive result.

Conversely, the negative and worrying conclusion is that out of some 432,500 taxpayers who applied for and were approved for the installment plan, nearly 22,400 have already been disqualified, after failing to cover monthly installments, either tax arrears, outstanding social security payments or both.

The total amount of arrears corresponding to debtors who "missed" payments is 370.7 million euros.