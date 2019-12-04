First conclusions drawn from implementation of 120-mo installment plan to cover arrears to tax bureau, social security funds

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 13:06
UPD:13:17
EUROKINISSI/ΣΥΝΕΡΓΑΤΗΣ
A- A A+

By S. Papapetros
spapap@naftemporiki.gr

The initial conclusions from implementation of a 120-month installment plan to cover arrears to Greece's tax bureau shows that the total outstanding debt included in the framework reaches 4.52 billion euros - deemed as the positive result.

Conversely, the negative and worrying conclusion is that out of some 432,500 taxpayers who applied for and were approved for the installment plan, nearly 22,400 have already been disqualified, after failing to cover monthly installments, either tax arrears, outstanding social security payments or both.

The total amount of arrears corresponding to debtors who "missed" payments is 370.7 million euros.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών