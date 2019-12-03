Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting on Wed. in London

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 10:56
INTIME NEWS/ΓτΠ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday revealed a scheduled meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London this week, while again unapologetically referring to Ankara's "sovereign right" to come to an agreement with Libya over exclusive economic zones in the eastern Mediterranean.

A still sketchy "memorandum of understanding" was signed last week by Erdogan and the head of a shaky interim government in Tripoli, an administration that mostly controls only the area around the North African country's capital.

Athens later confirmed the meeting for Wednesday in the British capital, at 2.30 p.m. local time, with Greece's foreign and defense ministers also participating.

