The EU Commission's autumn forecast for Greek economic growth puts the figure at 1.8 percent of GDP for the ongoing year, increasing to 2.3 percent in 2020 and 2 percent in 2021.

In terms of unemployment, the Commission forecasts that it will drop to 17.3 percent; in 2020 dropping to 15.4 percent and 14 percent in 2021.

The surplus of the general government is forecast to conclude at 1.3 percent in 2019; 1 percent in 2020 and 1.1 percent in 2021.