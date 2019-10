An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was recorded at 15.01 (13.01 GMT) in a sea region north, north-east of the city of Irakleio (Herakleio), Crete. The tremor was felt throughout the region.

According to a geodynamic institute in Athens, the quake's epicenter was located 36 kilometers from the city, and at a depth of 36.7 kilometers.