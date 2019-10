The new strategy property and tourist in the 2020-24 period will be presented at an event organized by the EBRD in Piraeus next Tuesday, with the emphasis being on "green" buildings, inclusive tourism and urban regeneration based on the premise of more competitive, sustainable and greener cities, according to a press release on Thursday by the development bank.

According to the EBRD, it has invested more than 3.3 billion euros in roughly 200 projects touching on the property and tourism sectors.