Latest furlough request by convicted N17 terrorist rejected

Thursday, 03 October 2019 19:36
UPD:19:41
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
Members of a judicial council in the central city of Volos on Thursday unanimously rejected yet another furlough request by notorious "November 17" arch-assassin Dimitris Koufodinas.

In a departure from previous such decisions, on Thursday all three members of the relevant council - the prison's warden, a social worker assigned to the facility and a relevant prosecutor - voted to reject the application. Previously, only the prosecutor had objected to giving Koufodinas another multiple-day furlough.

The convicted urban terrorist, serving 11 life sentences for homicide and other terror-related offenses, has the right to appeal the decision, although his previous appeals in such instances were also thrown out.

