Mass transit in greater Athens mostly affected by first major strike of the season

Tuesday, 24 September 2019 15:06
An industrial action declared in Greece on Tuesday mostly affected mass transits systems in the greater Athens, as well as ferry boat service between numerous Aegean islands and the mainland.

Although the strike included unions representing bank employees and civil servants, very little problems were reported, while most educators also normally reported to classes.

Buses, trolleys and the electric train service were interrupted in Athens, while the metro system experienced work stoppages at the beginning of the day's routes, and at the end.

Union leadership are opposed to a draft development law tabled by the current government, especially provisions mandating that industrial actions are taken by a majority of affected due-paying members, and not by a majority of participants at an extraordinary general assembly.

