Govt: More than 19K online applications for primary residence protection; favorable settlement terms

Monday, 16 September 2019 12:53
UPD:12:56
Some 19,000 taxpayers have applied to an online platform for legal protection (from creditors) of the primary residence, mainly against commercial banks holding the property's mortgage. The application includes a request to be included in a new program - passed by the previous government - by which the state subsidizes a portion of consumer and business loans extended with a primary residence used as the guarantee.

According to a relevant finance ministry-related special secretariat, as of July 1, 2019 until Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, more than 28,000 users have consented to opening their tax statements and  bank accounts for evaluation, with 19,149 applications in the evaluation phase. Only 40 applications, however, have so far been conveyed to commercial banks, of which 16 have yielded offers for refinancing by the banks. To date, three such offers have been accepted by borrowers.

