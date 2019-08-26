Lifting of remaining cap controls ratified by large majority of Greek MPs

Monday, 26 August 2019 20:32
UPD:20:35
INTIME NEWS/ΤΖΑΜΑΡΟΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ
A- A A+

A draft amendment to abolish remaining capital controls in the country - tabled without a previous announcement on Monday by the finance ministry - was ratified by deputies from all the parties represented in Parliament later in the afternoon, with the exception of MPs from the Community Party (KKE), who merely responded with "present".

The last restrictions will be lifted on Sept. 1, 2019, more than four years after the then Tsipras government applied strict capital controls to prevent a "bank run" immediately after announcing the holding of a controversial referendum.

The amendment was added as a rider on draft legislation harmonizing Greek law with the Community acquis concerning the protection of European citizens' personal data.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών