Lifting of remaining cap controls ratified by large majority of Greek MPs

A draft amendment to abolish remaining capital controls in the country - tabled without a previous announcement on Monday by the finance ministry - was ratified by deputies from all the parties represented in Parliament later in the afternoon, with the exception of MPs from the Community Party (KKE), who merely responded with "present".

The last restrictions will be lifted on Sept. 1, 2019, more than four years after the then Tsipras government applied strict capital controls to prevent a "bank run" immediately after announcing the holding of a controversial referendum.

The amendment was added as a rider on draft legislation harmonizing Greek law with the Community acquis concerning the protection of European citizens' personal data.