Μέρκελ: Στόχος μας ένα Brexit χωρίς τριβές

epa06083669 A handout photo made available by the German Government (Bundesregierung) on 12 July 2017 shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C), and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson (R) speaking alongside Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Kern (L) and EU High representative for foreign policy Federica Mogherini (front) during a meeting on the sidelines of the West Balkans summit in Trieste, Italy, 12 July 2017. The Summit on the Western Balkan countries in Trieste on 12 July is organised by various institutions in cooperation with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gathering European experts to reflect on the challenges facing the European Union (EU) and its enlargement towards the Western Balkans. EPA/Guido Bergmann HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES